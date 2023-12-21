The US Army Band Performs Selections From ‘The Nutcracker’ With Ballet Dancers

The talented musicians of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” played selections of the Tchaikovsky classic The Nutcracker as dancers from The Virginia Ballet Company and School performed with the corresponding music. The performance took place during the 2023 American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

