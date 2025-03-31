The Geographic Quirk Known as Panhandles in the United States

British expat Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond took a look at the unique stretches of land that are known as panhandles in the United States.

Brown acknowledges that other countries have them too, but they are not referred to as such. He examines the panhandles of Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, Maryland, Connecticut, Alaska, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Oklahoma, noting that most of these quirky borders came about due to border disputes.

The time has finally come to end my silence on American panhandles, the geographic oddity that is everywhere.

