An Entertaining 37 Minute Song Naming All 3,244 County Equivalents in the United States
Geography Nerds presented an entertaining 37 minute song that musically traveled across the United States, highlighting the 3,244 counties and county-equivalent divisions within different states as recognized by the US Census Bureau. The song navigates through numerous regions, incorporating visual maps and trivia about the country’s diverse geography and population.
This 37-minute song lists all 3,244 county equivalents of the United States, featuring 15 familiar melodies, arduously made over the first half of 2026 by mellohihellohi.