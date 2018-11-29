The World of UPA, A Video Essay About the Legendary Animation Studio United Productions of America

“The World of UPA” by Andrew Saladino of the Royal Ocean Film Society, is a three part video essay that tells the history of United Productions of America, the legendary cartoon house known for their edgy, theatrical work. Comprised of former Disney animators, UPA essentially changed the course of animation by departing from the childish cartoons that were popular at the time and putting forth a more mature face to the genre. Saladino is releasing each part of the series separately.

