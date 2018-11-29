Laughing Squid

The World of UPA, A Video Essay About the Legendary Animation Studio United Productions of America

by at on

“The World of UPA” by Andrew Saladino of the Royal Ocean Film Society, is a three part video essay that tells the history of United Productions of America, the legendary cartoon house known for their edgy, theatrical work. Comprised of former Disney animators, UPA essentially changed the course of animation by departing from the childish cartoons that were popular at the time and putting forth a more mature face to the genre. Saladino is releasing each part of the series separately.

THE WORLD OF UPA will be a three-part film essay series that tells the story of the rebels who made animation grow up. Part 1 will be released TUES, NOV. 27th (but with early access for Patreon supporters!), with Parts 2 and 3 to follow in December.



