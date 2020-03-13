Laughing Squid

A Beautiful Golden Retriever With Only One Ear That Sits on the Top of Her Head Like a Unicorn Horn

A beautiful little golden retriever named Rae is known for her unique look. An accident at birth left baby Rae with only one ear. As her skull grew larger, the remaining ear moved to the top of her adorable little head, leaving her looking like a furry unicorn. This unusual placement of Rae’s ear doesn’t affect her abilities, balance or mood. According to her human, Rae is a golden unicorn.

I’m a one-eared golden retriever! Accidental injury at birth left me with only my right ear. As I grew, it migrated to the top of my head.

Check Rae the Unicorn dog out on insta – goldenunicornrae ##petparent ##PlayWithLife ##fyp ##dog

