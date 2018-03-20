Laughing Squid

Unboxing and Reviewing a 1945 Operational Ration Made for Australian Soldiers During World War II

2018-03-20

Documentarian Steve1989 from MRE Info unboxed and reviewed the items found in a 24 hour operational ration from 1945 that was made for Australian soldiers during World War II. The unboxing quickly became a biohazard job, when Steve pulled out the leaking food packages and also noticed a potent smell coming from the old metal container.

First tested in December 1942, the 02 was quickly adopted and was well received by troops in places like New Guinea. This ration could feed a soldier for up to 48 hours in a pinch. It was not only well balanced and nutritious, it was actually enjoyable to troops. One of the first 24 hour rations ever made, this is a very rare look into a historical item never before filmed. The only media out there on this ration is owned by Australian War Memorial and outside of that the information is sparing at best. So welcome to the virtual museum experience. As with the entire channel’s old items – you can see rations such as this one opened again and again. No museum offers such hands on media with their procurement’s. (read more)

