Knife sharpener Ryota Togishi, who previously made a very thin BCT sandwich, showcased his incredible knife skills by building himself a grilled cheese sandwich by layering ultra-thin, almost transparent slices of bread with cheese that he put into a panini press for a perfect sear.
An Ultra-Thin Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Lori Dorn
