Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Performs a Purr-fect Cover of The Cure’s Iconic Song ‘The Lovecats’

While tucked away, safely at home, the wonderful Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain performed an absolutely purr-fect cover of “The Lovecats” by The Cure. Some members even dressed up as a feline of their choice given the theme of the song, while others had their feline (and canine) companions close by.

The Lovecats, performed by George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain while in self-isolation. Musicians:

Jonty Bankes

Peter Brooke-Turner

Laura Currie

Hester Goodman

Will Grove White

George Hinchliffe

Leisa Rea

Ben Rouse

Dave Suich

Richie Williams