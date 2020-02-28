A Gorgeous Arpeggiated Cover of the Heartfelt Pink Floyd Song ‘Wish You Were Here’ Performed on Ukulele

Musician Jake Shimabukuro (previously) performed a gorgeous, arpeggiated ukulele cover of the heartfelt Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here” while performing live at the Paste Magazine Studio in New York City.
via The Awesomer
