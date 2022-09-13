Male Chimps In Uganda Use Distinctive Rhythms When Drumming on Tree Roots To Make Themselves Known

Scientists have determined that male chimpanzees in Uganda’s Budongo Forest use distinctive rhythms when drumming upon the roots of trees to let others know where they are.

They use their signature rhythms to send information to each other that reveals who is where.

The rhythms range from a variety of musical genres, including heavy metal and jazz. One chimp so impressed researchers with his percussive talent that they named him after the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bohnam.

Researchers even nicknamed one “Jon Bonham” after the Led Zepellin drummer’s style. ..If you’re looking for a drummer for your new band, you might want to hire a chimp.