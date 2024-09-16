How to Differentiate Between the Two New Yorks and Two Washingtons in the United States

GeoGlobeTales quickly explained how to differentiate between the two New Yorks and two Washingtons that exist in the United States. Regarding New York, one is New York City while the other is New York State; whereas with Washington, one is a state in the Pacific Northwest and the other is the District of Columbia (DC).

Have you ever wondered why there are two New Yorks and two Washingtons in the USA? Dive into the interesting details behind these names and what sets them apart.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

