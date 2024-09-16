How to Differentiate Between the Two New Yorks and Two Washingtons in the United States

GeoGlobeTales quickly explained how to differentiate between the two New Yorks and two Washingtons that exist in the United States. Regarding New York, one is New York City while the other is New York State; whereas with Washington, one is a state in the Pacific Northwest and the other is the District of Columbia (DC).

