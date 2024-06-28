Famous Operas Humorously Explained in Two Minutes by a Fast Talking Millennial

Fast talking millennial Blake Jennings partnered with the Cincinnati Opera to present five separate humorous explanations of famous operas in just two minutes or less. Jennings provides summaries for La Traviata, Don Giovanni, Lucia Di Lammermoor, Madame Butterfly, and The Barber of Seville.

Not familiar…? No worries, let Blake Jennings fill you in on all the (cough, cough) details, in two minutes or less.