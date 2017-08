Two adorable cats named Acorn (Scottish Fold) and Dandelion (Ragdoll) engaged in a rather half-hearted boxing match that moved at such a relaxed pace that it appears that both felines seemed to forget what they were doing at the time. According to their human however, the cats are not slow-fighting.

It is loose ~ fighting * It is not slow.

