How to Make a Realistic Tusken Raider Mask

Propmaker Derek Young of VanOaks Props showed how to make a realistic Star Wars Tusken Raider mask, providing helpful suggestions regarding materials and tips for putting it all together.

Have you been wandering the sand dunes of Tattooine and need to fit in with the locals? Look no further. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to create your own Star Wars Tusken Raider helmet using some basic tools and hot glue,

Young stated that he got the design for this mask from Brian J Anderson (stormtrooperguy).

I found some great files made by Brian J Anderson, who’s also known as stormtrooperguy. After a bit of scaling in my 3d slicer program i got to the printing of the helmet portion of this build.

via Boing Boing