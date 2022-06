Turtle Zooms Around House on Top of Hot Wheels Car

A tiny turtle named Sergio adorably zooms around the house on top of a hollowed-out Hot Wheels car that is harmlessly attached to the bottom of his shell with non-toxic Silly Putty. Sergio’s human Kenny James stated that Sergio really enjoys doing this.

My turtle drives a Hot Wheels. …This is how we do it. Sergio loves his car

Sometimes Sergio will even offer a ride to his best pal Tubby the toad.

via Born in Space