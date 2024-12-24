Couple Discusses How to Get to a Party in Bushwick, Brooklyn in the Most NYC Way Possible

While getting ready to go a party in Bushwick, Brooklyn, a New York City couple, played by comedians Alexis Gay and Gabe Mollica, discussed how to take NYC public transit in the most hilariously accurate way possible.

They first talked about taking the G train to the L train and walking, but neither train was running, nor were any other subway lines close to them. They talked about taking a bus, but that was out of the question, as was Uber and Citi Bike.

Woman: How would you feel about taking an Uber? Man: How would you feel about spending $75 Woman: I have a $15 AMEX credit if that helps Man: If anything I’d rather take a Lyft but a $150 round trip Bushwick is not god’s plan for me. Woman: Yeah, I get carsick. Would you be open to Citibiking? Man: Would you be open to going to the party with the smelliest man in Brooklyn?

The couple reassessed the importance of going to the party after all.

How bad do we want to go to this party?