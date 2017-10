If you chameleon correctly, this is the kind of bond you can have with your little fellas.

In 2015, YouTuber Taylor Shawn shared a touching video that showed off the bond of trust that exists between him and his pet chameleon . The little lizard readily climbed onto Shawn’s arm and appeared unwilling to be set down at any time during a trip around the room.

