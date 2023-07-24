Ze Frank Takes a Humorous Look at Elephants

In a grand episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank offers a humorous look at elephants. He begins with their incredible two year gestation process, their ability to walk on the day that they are born. He then moves on to their marvelous skin and various other pachydermous features that make them uniquely elephants.

It’s a good thing that there’s some time for the baby to learn how to Elephant you gotta get your feet right but there’s more subtle things like caring for your skin. Elephants have quite the beauty regimen luckily they use found foundation and powders that are quite cheap and readily available – throw a bit of dirt on the back maybe a mud bath it’s worth it because listen, this is no ordinary skin.