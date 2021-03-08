Laughing Squid

True Facts About Animals Using Camouflage in a Very Crowded Rainforest Where Everyone Looks Like Prey

In a cloaking episode of his nature series True Facts, the very deadpan Ze Frank offers his distinctive view about how camouflage works inside the very busy and crowded rainforest where everyone looks like prey to those who may be a predator. Frank used footage from David Weiller, Thomas Marent, and other nature photographers in order to further explain and prove his point.

True Facts: Deception in the Rainforest

Beautiful Footage of a Camouflaged Lichen Katydid Delicately Walking Along Its Matching Branch


