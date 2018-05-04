Truck Surf Hotel, A Mobile Truck That Transforms Into a Two-Story Hotel on Wheels for Surfers

Portugal trip guide Daniela Carneiro and surf instructor Eduardo Ribeiro have created the Truck Surf Hotel, a truck that transforms into a double-decker “hotel on wheels.” The mobile hotel travels along the southwest coast of Portugal and Morocco giving travelers a place to learn and improve their surf skills.
From special walls that slides out, to private double rooms with wooden walls and wide windows to enjoy the view, stairs, fully equipped kitchen, living room, toilet, shower, terrace and an amazing pop up second floor. The Truck creates a super cosy atmosphere on our chill out moments. All prepared to provide you unforgettable moments… (read more)