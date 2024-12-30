An Australian News Report From 1976 That Spotlights the Difficulty of Opening Milk Cartons

An Australian Broadcasting Corporation news report from 1976 spotlighted the difficulty that consumers had opening simple cartons of milk, in fact reporter Bill Bennett was one of them. Despite having an expert show Bennett and his guest how to properly open the gable top, they all still had a bit of trouble with it.

ABC reporter Bill Bennett finds he’s not alone in his struggle to open milk cartons, as he invites members of the public to show him their preferred technique.