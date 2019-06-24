A Brilliantly Surreal Trolli Candy Ad Campaign by Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling of ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’

The incredibly talented Becky Sloane and Joe Pelling of the brilliant online series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (previously) partnered with Weiden+Kennedy to create a surreal ad campaign for the candy company Trolli. The style of each ad is distinctly that of Blink Industries‘ Pelling and Sloane – sharply humorous, a bit dark and definitively offbeat, just the way we like it.
From the weird and wonderful minds of Becky & Joe, here is the new campaign for Trolli. The duo who are renowned for their cult hit series, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, have directed a series of short films that are as vibrant in aesthetic as they are dark in humour. This makes them a perfect match for the Trolli brand which prides itself on its ‘delicious darkness.’
Would you rather have worms on your face forever or worms on your face forever? #ItsTrolli pic.twitter.com/riuWMCcyRA
— Trolli Candy (@Trolli_USA) June 11, 2019
Me and joseph.pelling made some wormy wEiRd ads for Trolli! ???with @trolli_usa weiden&kennedy @BlinkinkStudio. ??Thanks a gazillion to the amazingly talented team that made… https://t.co/ncs5PM4f4w
— Becky Sloan (@BeckyBocka) April 19, 2019
via It’s Nice That