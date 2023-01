Strong Bad Shares an Unreleased Homestar Runner Video Game on Trogdor’s 20th Birthday

The gravelly-voiced Strong Bad of Homestar Runner decided to share a promo for a previously unreleased video game developed by The Brothers Chaps called “Peasant’s Quest” in honor of Trogdor the Burninator‘s 20th birthday.

Celebrate Trogdor’s 20th freaking birthday with some VGA (very graphics awesome)!

Here’s the film adaptation of the game from 2009.