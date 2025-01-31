Super Slow Motion Footage of Three Paintballs Colliding and Exploding in Mid-Air

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of the Slow Mo Guys, who previously captured super slow motion footage of two paintballs colliding in mid-air in 2017, decided to add a third paintball to the mix just to see what it would look like. After employing a few handy tools and taking a few hits to the head, the pair finally got the shot they wanted.

Gav and Dan embark on a lengthy 4 dimensional journey to collide 3 paintballs mid-air, perfectly in focus in front of a high-speed camera, using regular slow mo guys levels of jank and tape and string and stuff.