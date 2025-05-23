The Clever Tricks Behind Daring Stunts Performed in Classic Movies Made in the 1920s

Lost in Time shared a fascinating video that shows the clever tricks behind the daring and dangerous stunts that were performed in the movies during the 1920s. The narrator specifically looks at performances by Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin. Lost in Time also created animations showing how these strategic stunts were designed in order to keep the actors safe.

In this video we’re breaking down how they pulled off the craziest stunts in the 1920s from Hollywood legends Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd. I have made 3D animations showing exactly how each scene was filmed, and it is amazing how creative they were back then.

