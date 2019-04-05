A Touching Tribute to the Original Six Marvel ‘Avengers’

With the premiere of the highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame and the uncertainty of which superheroes actually survived the effects of Thanos‘ completed Infinity Gauntlet, Lithuanian video editor and MCU fan Tumas Šatūnas of Top Screen created a touching compilation tribute to the original six who started it all in the 2012 film The Avengers. They are: Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk, Thor, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff/), and Hawkeye.
This is a tribute to the original six avengers.
