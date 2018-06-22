An Incredible Hotel in the Swedish Lapland With an Amazing Array of Unique Rooms Amongst the Trees

A post shared by Treehotel (@treehotel) on Mar 29, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

The wonderful TreeHotel, which sits way up in a pine forest of Northern Sweden Lapland (Sami) offers an amazing array of unique rooms that each have something special about them. No two are alike. There’s the Cabin Room – a true treehouse experience, Mirrorcube Room – a private hideout in the trees, the UFO Room – a modern room in a rustic area, the Bird’s Nest – a truly camouflaging space and the 7th Room – a room “located 10 meters in the pines”. Additionally, there’s the Dragonfly – the largest of the rooms and the Blue Cone Rooms.

Living up among the tall trees in the pine forest of Northern Sweden has never been so easy. Gaze out at Sweden’s spectacular nature from up in the Mirrorcube or the UFO. Watch the Northern Lights illuminate the sky above you and your snowmobile, or take a family fishing trip and learn all about the berries and mushrooms you pick up along the way. One thing’s for sure at the Treehotel, you’ll be inspired by your surroundings and experiences.

