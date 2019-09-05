An Interactive ‘Jeopardy’ Soundboard Filled With Positive Affirmations Voiced by Host Alex Trebek

Writer Rex Sorgatz (previously) has created in tribute, a rather comforting, interactive Jeopardy visual soundboard that features positive affirmations by longtime host Alex Trebek.

Like the television show, the soundboard is sectioned out into categories such as “Good Vibes”, “Contagious Enthusiasm”, “Everything Is Awesome”, “Even Wrong Is Right”, “Jubilant Potpourri” and “You Are Killing It”. Rather than having to answer any questions, however, the viewer gets to just listen to positive pronouncements in the dulcet tones voiced by the man himself.

for those distressing moments in life when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement