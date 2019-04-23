A Wonderfully Gregarious Iraqi Man Who Has Traveled to 70 Countries With Passport That Only Allows 30

Travel vlogger Drew Binsky shared his experience with a wonderfully gregarious man named Baderkhan Amer Badran who has traveled to over 70 countries in the world despite the fact that his Iraqi passport only allows for 30 countries without a visa. Despite these limitations, Baderkhan’s immense desire to see the world has allowed him to find ways around such restrictions.

This is the story of Baderkhan’s life — as he travels the world on the weakest passport. It makes me feel guilty that I can visit 165 countries without the need to get a visa (compared to only 30 for him), but that only gives him more motivation to keep going and see every country in the world.