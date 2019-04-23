Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderfully Gregarious Iraqi Man Who Has Traveled to 70 Countries With Passport That Only Allows 30

by at on

Travel vlogger Drew Binsky shared his experience with a wonderfully gregarious man named Baderkhan Amer Badran who has traveled to over 70 countries in the world despite the fact that his Iraqi passport only allows for 30 countries without a visa. Despite these limitations, Baderkhan’s immense desire to see the world has allowed him to find ways around such restrictions.

This is the story of Baderkhan’s life — as he travels the world on the weakest passport. It makes me feel guilty that I can visit 165 countries without the need to get a visa (compared to only 30 for him), but that only gives him more motivation to keep going and see every country in the world.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved