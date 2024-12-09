Helpful Tips For Strategically Packing Items That Can Get Lost or Broken While Traveling

The Jeff and Lauren Show shared a number of very helpful tips for the strategic packing of various items that could otherwise get lost, tangled, or broken while traveling. The solutions were very simple, using buttons to pair earrings, a diaper to wrap a bottle of wine, cutting a balloon in half to secure capped items, packing a suitcase vertically, and using straws to keep necklaces from tangling.

Pro packing tips for wherever you travel to this holiday season!