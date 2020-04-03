An Impossibly Difficult Transparent Jigsaw Puzzle

Little Flower Pot Shop has created an impossibly difficult, completely transparent jigsaw puzzle. The puzzle comes in several levels of difficulty according to the size and number of pieces in the box, but the finished puzzles are all the same size.

This custom jigsaw puzzle is hard enough in its own right and our creator has found a way to pack the experience of many 1000+ piece puzzles into just a 6″x6″ footprint. All finished puzzles are SQUARE, come are increasingly difficult the more pieces there are (and therefore are SMALLER), BUT the puzzle measurements are the same.

The puzzle can be pre-ordered on Etsy with shipping beginning June 2020.

via DeMilked