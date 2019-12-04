Woodworker Amusingly Transforms Dozens of Wooden Shoe Shipping Pallets Into 1,000 Handmade Pencils

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Woodworker Paul Jackman of Jackman Works (previously) quite humorously set about transforming dozens of wooden pallets from Carolina Shoe into 1,000 handmade pencils. Aware of the work in front of him, Jackman very calmly cut and recut the wood into smaller and smaller stacks, added in the pencil leads, glued top and bottom together before he hand-cut each individual pencil into a rounded shape.

When he was completely finished, Jackman celebrated, though he did admit to himself that this project was truly an exercise in futility.