Vlogger Slava of RailWay, a YouTube channel dedicated to trains and railways, has posted a wonderfully mesmerizing livestreamed ride through the Norwegian countryside. The camera was placed inside the front window of the engineer cab, so it’s front row viewing all the way.

Live 24/7 Train Driver View. Train Cab Ride Excellent Winter Norwegian Train Live View! Beautiful Front Window View on Railway! Live Train Norway Railway.

