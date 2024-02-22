Intense Footage Showing an Amazon Driver Surviving an Amtrak Train Cutting His Delivery Truck in Half

Amazon driver Alexander Evans was on his route near Ixonia, Wisconsin, in November of 2021 when an unexpected Amtrak train cut through his delivery van, effectively slicing his vehicle in half. New footage from the accident has been released that shows what happened from the inside of the van and from the front of the van. Evans amazingly survived this harrowing accident.

An Amazon van got split in half on a railroad track a few years ago — the aftermath of which looked absolutely wild at the time … but it doesn’t even compare to what you can see now. …we obtained another angle of the crash … and this was from the front of the van, capturing the moment of impact, when you can see the glass shattering on the windshield.

Evans Spoke About His Ordeal Right After the Accident

Evans, who is deaf in one ear, spoke with Milwaukee news station WISN right after the accident. He was understandably traumatized and thankful to be alive. He also stated that he did everything he could to avoid the train.

I just tried. I made a look as I was going down the hill to swerve, and I didn’t see anything. He was on my left side. …Literally, it was like one long beep, horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas, kind of like trying. I don’t know how far I’m going to get away from him