Traditional 18th Century Naval Portrait of Cap’n Crunch

Cap’n Crunch Naval Portrait

Artist and illustrator BoosterPang decided to portray the smiling, animated cereal mascot Cap’n Crunch as a fully realized human being posing in a traditional 18th Century Naval portrait. The normally buoyant, saluting Cap’n sported a green-and-gold uniform and had a stern look on his jowly face.

Prints and other items with this image are available for purchase through BoosterPangs Society6 store.

Here’s the original version of the Cap’n.

Capn Crunch Original

