Finnish musician Toni Patanen and ocarina maker performed a multi-track cover of the Toto classic “Africa” aka the “the internet’s favorite song”. What made Patanen’s cover so unique is that he played the song on instruments made entirely out of squash and sweet potatoes.

The irony of playing “Africa” with food is incredible.

Patanen also did a little bit of improvising with these same vegetable instruments.

via Neatorama