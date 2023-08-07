Captivating Facts About Tortoiseshell Cats

Mallory Crusta of Cats.com shared several captivating facts about tortoiseshell cats, specifically about their distinctive colors and why they are mostly female. She also spoke about the difference between calicos and torties, the tortie attitude (tortitude), and how some torties are also tabbies.

this idea that our Tortoiseshell cats cats with this combination of orange and black fur have a distinctively spirited feisty independent personality … I wanted to take a deeper look Tortoiseshell cats, finding out whether or not tortitude is real and if so, why?