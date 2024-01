Tiny Tortoise Uses His Human’s iPad as a Slide

A tiny tortoise named Taco repeatedly used his human’s iPad as a slippery slide. Once at the bottom, his human would put him back at the top of the tablet and away he would go. Sometimes, Taco would land on his head, but he kept on going back for more.

As we say in Bristol, he thinks he’s on a slider

