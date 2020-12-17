Happy Tortoise Wiggles Her Backside Back and Forth Inside a Custom Built Shell Scratching Station

A beautiful African spurred (Sulcata) tortoise named Princess Neferu who lives at Badger Run Wildlife Rehab in Klamath Falls, Oregon, contentedly wiggled her backside back and forth while seated inside a scratching station that a volunteer named Chuck built for her. The princess, as she’s known, really enjoys having her back scratched and this thoughtful contraption certainly hits the spot.

