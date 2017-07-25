Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Incredible Home Security Footage of an Upstate New York Tornado Lifting an SUV Off of the Ground

by at on

Kevin Karas of Hamburg, New York shared incredible home security cam footage from July 20th, 2017 showing his SUV briefly being lifted up off of the driveway by a tornado and turned sideways in his front yard.

SUV Flies in Tornado Touchdown

via WHAM, Paleofuture


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy