Incredible Home Security Footage of an Upstate New York Tornado Lifting an SUV Off of the Ground

Kevin Karas of Hamburg, New York shared incredible home security cam footage from July 20th, 2017 showing his SUV briefly being lifted up off of the driveway by a tornado and turned sideways in his front yard.
via WHAM, Paleofuture
by Justin Page
