Kristofer Hivju Who Plays Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones Gets His Big Red Beard Trimmed

In 2014, actor Kristofer Hivju who plays the lusty Wilding leader Tormund Giantsbane decided to film his shaving experience while at his agent’s office. The stylist had Hivju sit in the styling chair where she made quick work of his big red beard. Perhaps this is where former castmate Jason Momoa got his inspiration to do the same.

Panorama Agency’s Kristofer Hivju shares some of his beard trimming experience.





