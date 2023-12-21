Variety’s Top Ten TV Shows of All Time

Daniel D’Addario, the Chief TV Correspondent for Variety, listed what is arguably the “Top Ten TV Shows of All Time”, which comes from article “The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time”.
The list places Roots at number ten, Mary Tyler Moore at number nine, Seinfeld at number eight The Wire at number seven, Sex in the City at number six, Breaking Bad at number five, The Simpsons at number four, The Sopranos at number three, Mad Men at number two, and I Love Lucy at number one.