Musician Performs Nirvana’s Top 50 Guitar Riffs

Musician Vermilion flawlessly performed at least 50 of what he considers to be Kurt Cobain‘s best guitar riffs, noting that Nirvana may have been considered a grunge band, but the licks were based on pure metal.

This is my own top 50 Nirvana riffs or even more. Yeah, I’m pretty sure there are more than 50 guitar riffs. ….You can also notice that Nirvana were playing a lot of Metal riffs.

via The Awesomer