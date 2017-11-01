I, TONYA, A Dark Comedy About the 1994 Olympic Ice Skating Scandal From Tonya Harding’s POV

Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie’s I, TONYA is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding’s life and career in all of its unchecked––and checkered––glory.

In 1994, a scandal arose in the most unlikely of places when Olympic-hopeful ice skater Nancy Kerrigan was smacked by a baton across her legs and was taken out of commission for a little while. The story became very popular in the court of public opinion, who overwhelmingly blamed a likely suspect, Tonya Harding another Olympic-hopeful who envied her competition. The dark comedy I, TONYA captures Harding’s life during this time as told from her point of view.

