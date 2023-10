BBC Science Show Introduces the Moog Synthesizer in 1969

Broadcaster Derek Cooper introduced the now-iconic Moog synthesizer during a segment from a September 1969 episode of the BBC science show Tomorrow’s World. Musician Michael Vickers of Manfred Mann performed a variety of songs on the synthesizer while Cooper explained how it worked.

