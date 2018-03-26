Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Tom Waits Compiles a Spotify Playlist of His Songs To Introduce Listeners to His Varied Musical Style

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

This is Tom Waits

Tom Waits is a brilliant musician known for his unique use of the English language, his roaring gravelly voice and a truly diverse musical style. But with 16 studio albums, three live albums, seven compilation albums, 24 singles and two soundtracks to his name, some may have difficulty in finding a place to start. Luckily, the man himself curated and compiled a 76 song Spotify playlist that offers a terrific cross-section of his most iconic and perhaps, most accessible songs over the course of four hours and 49 minutes. “For I am a Raindog too”.

Roll down the windows, turn up the Tom Waits, and go get lost.

via The AV Club

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP