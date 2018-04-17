Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Tom Scott Briefly Loses Consciousness in a Royal Air Force Centrifuge Due to Low G-Force Tolerance

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Passing Out in Centrifuge

During a visit with the Royal Air Force, YouTuber Tom Scott headed over to the RAF Centre of Aviation Medicine to take a look at the training centrifuge, a mandatory exercise for any pilot wishing to serve Queen and Country. Being the experimental soul he is, Tom happily volunteered to go for a literal spin in order to get first hand knowledge of the experience. All was going well until Scott briefly lost consciousness within the capsule due to his low G-Force tolerance.

At the Royal Air Force training centrifuge in Farnbrough, pilots learn how to avoid G-LOC: g-induced loss of consciousness. Let’s talk about g-force, about jerk, and about how to keep circulation flowing to your brain. …Turns out I would not qualify to be a fighter pilot. The average range for g-tolerance is 4-6; no-one was expecting me to pass out. The centrifuge team do not deliberately try to G-LOC people! To be fair, though, I’d done a few earlier runs with only minor effects.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP