Tom Hanks Plays Fred Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’, Based on an 1998 Esquire Article

In September 2018 we wrote about a wonderful photo that Sony Pictures had posted of actor Tom Hanks dressed in a red sweater and blue tennis shoes for his portrayal as the late, greatly missed Fred Rogers for a film set to come out in 2019.

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for this film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a feature-length biopic about America’s beloved neighbor based on a 1998 Esquire article entitled “Can You Say… Hero?”.

Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers and Matthew Rhys plays Tom Junod, a dubious Esquire writer who was assigned in 1998 to find out more about the children’s show host. Over the course of several interviews, Junod finds that he admires this amazing man who embodies kindness and decency.