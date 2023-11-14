The ‘Tom and Jerry’ Cartoon Theme Performed by the Danish National Symphony Orchestra

The incredibly talented musicians of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra and DR Big Band performed the theme from the classic MGM Tom and Jerry cartoons. Included was some excellent Foley artistry, including pots and pans, hammers, and bubble wrap, as well. This performance was part of the “Cartoons in Concert” series.

