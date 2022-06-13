Tiny Toddler and His Black Cat Are Fascinated by Watching Window Washers at Work

A tiny 10 month old toddler named Nagi sat with his black cat Guinness in front of their London apartment’s gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows, fascinated by watching window washers at work. While Nagi stayed in one place, Guinness was pacing back and forth, trying to get a fix on the swinging ropes outside. Both men broke out into big smiles as they saw the adorable pair looking out at them.

Both Guinness and Nagi looked so happy to see the window cleaner .. and he too took the time to play and do silly faces at the window. So nice!

Their feline brother Pimms also likes to join in on the fun.